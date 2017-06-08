8 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NAF Equips Hospitals for Early Detection of Glaucoma

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has expressed the worry that in Nigeria, glaucoma is the second commonest cause of blindness at 16.7% after cataract.

Speaking at a Glaucoma awareness lecture and screening exercise organised for personnel and locals of the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna Tuesday, the CAS said that to curb the effects of the disease and reduce the incidence of blindness, NAF had equipped its hospitals across the country with early detection tools.

The Air Force chief who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Training Command, Kaduna, Air Vice Marshal Christopher Okoye, said, "It is imperative that existing resources are used effectively to target the major avoidable causes of blindness in our domains... NAF has provided modern equipment for early detection of glaucoma in the various NAF hospitals, including 461, Kaduna."

