Ghana: Mantrac Ghana Introduces Rent-to-Own Service for Contractors

Mantrac Ghana Limited has introduced a special rental service for contractors known as Rent-To-Own. The new service offers customers the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of using brand new equipment without committing to an outright purchase.

RENT-TO-OWN offer gives contractors the option to buy the Machine after six months of renting. This applies to Brand New Cat Machines and Certified Used Machines with the latest CAT® technologies. Up to 80% of the rental payments made can be directed towards purchasing the machine and the price of the machine is locked to its purchasing price on the first day of renting.

Explaining this unique offer, the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, Mr. Emad Adeeb said "RENT-TO-OWN service is tailored to contractors who want to own the legendary Cat equipment without going through the hassle of upfront payment or getting bank guarantee thereby providing them with extra financial breathing room.

As the sole authorized dealer for the past 80 years we understand our customers and believe this is one of the best solutions with low financial risks backed by a full warranty and insurance on the Machine."

Mr. Adeeb further indicated that the RENT-TO-OWN offer comes with minimum operational risks for contractors since the machines will be replaced immediately in case of unscheduled down time or failure.

This offer is available at Mantrac Ghana's offices nationwide in Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi and Tarkwa. Branch offices are equipped with state of the art workshops, service bays and parts warehouse to provide matchless after sales product support to all customers.