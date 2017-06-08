Liberia: CDC Writes NEC

The Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC has officially written the Chairman of the National Elections Commission or NEC requesting the names of aspirants that applied as independent candidates for the 10 October representatives and presidential elections.

The CDC's youth wing leader Jefferson Koijii claimed at the party headquarters on Wednesday 7 June in Monrovia that on two separate occasions, his committee through the party's leadership has written NEC, seeking the listing of independent candidates.

The coalition of ex- soccer legend George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change, convicted ex-president Charles Ghankay Taylor's National Patriotic Party and indicted former House Speaker J. Alex Tyler's Liberian People Democratic Party claims that the NEC has refused to provide any information as it relates to the CDC's request contained in two separate communications about two weeks ago.

The CDC claims to sense an attempt by the NEC to allegedly deny it public information, and has expressed fears that it signals a clear indication that the coming October representatives and presidential elections could be tempered with in the interest of the electoral house.

When contacted via mobile phone, NEC Public Affairs Director Mr. Henry Flomo's phone rang endlessly on several occasions. The request is in line with the party's primaries scheduled for 15 June during which the coalition is expected to elect its candidates for national elections.

The coalition claims to receive credible information that some of the applicants for the party's primaries have already applied to NEC as independent candidates.According to the Freedom of Information Act enacted by the Liberian Legislature and the Table Mountain Declaration, it is obligatory for agencies of government to give documents or information to anyone when legally requested.

The party is contending that it is binding on the elections commission to provide clarity as a way of creating an independent, credible and transparent process.CDC says it believes that in a case where the NEC is refusing to give the names of the independent candidates, the 10 October elections are gradually heading for 'doom'.

According to CDC's Jefferson Koijii, his committee has already [read] some local newspapers that published the listing of petitioners for independent candidates, one of the requirements by the NEC.

Koijii, who chairs the coalition's national youth league, says NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya and his team are refusing to give information about simple listing.

Mr. Koijii has pleaded with the public and the international community to be watchful of the national electoral process.

He has threatened that the CDC will be left with no alternative but to stage a peaceful sit in at the headquarters of NEC, on 9th Street, in Monrovia if the commission fails to adhere to its request by providing the listing of applicants in their possession.

Meanwhile, 765 persons have been selected as delegates for the June 15 primaries for Montserrado County. The delegates are expected to decide the fate of incumbent lawmakers and would - be candidates for the House of Representatives.