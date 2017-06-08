Liberia: Power Failure At Redemption Hospital

The General Administrator of the Redemption Hospital on Bushrod Island suburb of Monrovia has confirmed power failure at the hospital, but clarified that administration is doing everything possible to remedy the situation.

Mr. Dominic W. Rennie spoke to reporters on Wednesday, 7 June at the hospital premises in the Municipal Borough of New Kru Town on Bushrod Island. He says though there are problems, but the management of the hospital is working overnight to resolving them.

Mr. Rennie dismisses reports that patients at Redemption sleep in darkness due to power outage as far from reality, explaining that Redemption Hospital has four generators working effectively, including 20 KVA, 65 KVA, and two (2) 250 KVA, that are supplying power to the hospital, but discloses one of the four generators has developed problem.

The Redemption boss continues that far from lack of electricity, most of the lightbulbs in some parts of the hospital have exhausted energy and are being replaced, which makes people to think there was no electricity at the facility at night.

While at the hospital, this writer observed electricity was in the hospital with the exception of some parts where the bobs have blown out as a direct result of power switching.

This paper had received reports earlier that Doctors and nurses at Redemption use torchlights to administer medications to patients at night due to lack of electricity.