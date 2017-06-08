8 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Firefighters Consider Water Bombing Knysna Fires

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Thousands Evacuted from Knysna

Firefighters battling the rampant and vicious fires that broke out in Knysna are considering water bombing areas, as they are still not under control, and could begin to spread again.

The death toll in Knysna rose to five on Thursday, after a man died of a heart attack while being evacuated from his home. A family of three, as well as a three-year-old child, have alos died as a result of the vicious fire rampaging through the area.

Up to 20 suburbs have been damaged and more than 10 000 displaced people had been evacuated by Thursday afternoon.

Knysna Municipality Chief Fire Officer Clint Manuel said, as emergency services were still fighting the fires in the town and surrounding areas, they were considering water bombing inaccessible areas.

Water bombing is an aerial fire fighting technique, where aircraft are used to combat wildfires by dropping water, or water enhancers such as foam and gel, on the flames.

"If it's viable, we will then start water bombing areas where we know the fire has potential of spreading," said Manuel.

"The fire is not under control. We are trying to secure it at this stage, meaning that we do not want this fire to spread out of control again and run away from us, should the wind change direction or intensify."

Manuel said all crews were on the ground, trying to secure the town by fighting building fires. They hoped to make the areas safe, so that residents could return to their homes.

"Basically, services like water and electricity must obviously be restored, but we are making good progress."

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) have been deployed three helicopters to water bomb the area, and other emergency services personnel from as far as Cape Town are also fighgting the fires.

Many residents have also taken up the fight to stop the fires, some refusing to evacuate their homes.

Source: News24

More on This

Western Cape Local Government On Severe Weather and Knysna Fire

Situation report: Severe weather event and Knysna fire: 6 - 8 June 2017 Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.