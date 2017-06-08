8 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NIMET Targets N100 Billion Annual Revenue Through 'Mobilemet'

By Chris Agabi

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is targeting to raise over N100billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by selling weather information through mobile phones to Nigerians.

NiMet intends to achieve this by selling weather information to least 30 million Nigerians on a daily basis via the mobile networks in a product tagged Mobile Meteorology (MoileMet).

NiMet, whose weather forecasts before now, where mostly used by the aviation industry, some farmers and other organisations, said it planned to liberalise weather information dissemination using the GSM platforms to be available to all Nigerians on the go, real time and on demand.

Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, the Director-General of NiMet, stated this while declaring open the sensitisation workshop for State Meteorological inspectors (SMIs) and Chief Meteorological Technologists (CMTs) at the NiMet headquarters in Abuja.

There are 147 million active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria and NiMet is targeting at least 30 million with its soon-to-be launched MobileMet (Mobile Meteorology).

