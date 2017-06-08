South Africa: Western Cape Local Government On Severe Weather and Knysna Fire

press release

Situation report: Severe weather event and Knysna fire: 6 - 8 June 2017

Knysna Fire update:

Humanitarian support is being co-ordinated for an estimated 8 000-10 000 residents of the greater Knysna area, after devastating fires last night.

Before dawn this morning, the united Incident Command Centre was assessing damage to almost 20 suburbs.

No further storm or fire-related human fatalities have been reported since the deaths of three people in Rheenendal yesterday. The total number of storm and fire-related fatalities across the Western Cape remains eight (8).

No additional fatalities reported despite severe conditions overnight.

Early estimates included severe devastation to the following suburbs of Knysna:

Brenton-on-Lake

Brenton-on-Sea

Nania

Eastford

Knysna Heights

Fisherhaven

Brakenhill

Belvedere Heights

Green Pastures

Greenfield

Jood se Kamp

White Location

Later today, damage assessments will be done.

Knysna Fire humanitarian support:

Western Cape Disaster Management will release the details of humanitarian aid required, in order that the public may assist.

A wide range of humanitarian agencies already met during last night and are collaborating to meet the need.

Since the fire broke out in the Eden District, the fire-fighting response has been under the command of Eden District Municipality.

Western Cape Government Disaster Management has rallied a wide array of resources to assist.

These include resources contributed by:

The City of Cape Town

MTO forestry

Working on Fire

Overberg District Municipality

The fire continues to burn on two broad fronts - fought by all available resources.

Reports of some evacuees heading back to evacuated areas in Knysna is a matter of concern.

This is not recommended and placing additional strain on the emergency responders on the ground.

Citizens will be informed when it is safe to return to areas that have been evacuated.

Additional resources being deployed include eight specialist vehicles from CapeNature.

Communication networks in Knysna and surrounds remain faulty.

Members of the public are urged to verify information they receive on social media, and to be directed by trusted sources.

Western Cape Disaster Management is working closely with all media and news agencies to ensure the accurate flow of information.

At present a process of registers of names and details of displaced people are being implemented in the various places of refuge in the Knysna area - where evacuees have been taken.

The details will be communicated to the public as soon as possible.

Cape Storm update:

City of Cape Town Metro Municipality: Approximately 827 Informal settlement structures were damaged due to flooding and roofs blown off.

Humanitarian relief have been offered to 2502 people across the Metro. A number of trees were uprooted in the Metro. Widespread electrical outages reported across the Metro are being assessed.

Cape Storm humanitarian support:

The City of Cape Town's and Western Cape's Disaster Management departments continue to direct available resources to those in need.

A needs assessment will be announced at 10h30 today, by Western Cape Disaster Management, working closely with the City of Cape Town.

A Press Conference will take place at 10h30 today, at Western Cape Disaster Management at Tygerberg Hospital.

Issued by: Western Cape Local Government