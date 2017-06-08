Gambia: IRI Trains Youth, Women On CSO Reform Agenda

The International Republican Institute (IRI) recently convened a three-day training for youths and women on civil-society organizations reforms agenda in The Gambia.

The interface was aimed at sensitizing women and youths on their rights and information to help them in strengthening civil-education and democratic culture.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Patricia Alsup, the United States ambassador to The Gambia, said that under the new administration of President Adam Barrow, every Gambian has the responsibility to intensify their process of self- development, which she said, is also civic development.

Civic development, Ambassador Alsup maintained, requires strong moral character, personal integrity and commitment to democratic ideals, making reference to transparency, accountability, honesty and placing the good of whole community above personal or family gain.

She commended the International Republican Institute for their commitment in promoting democratic ideals worldwide and particularly for their efforts in The Gambia.

For her part, John G. Tomaszewski, regional director for International Republican Institute, acknowledged the fact that what The Gambia has achieved is not just historic for the country alone, but for Africa's movement towards stronger and more citizen-centered democracy .

"For 22 years, the people of this country yearned to live in a country where our diverse tribes will be bridged by tolerance and our determination to work together for common good" she explained

She noted that The Gambia has changed for forever, saying the people are fully conscious of the fact that they can put a government in office as well as remove it.

Muhammad Ndow, the National Assembly member for Banjul Central, advised the participants to take the training seriously and to share what they have learned with the society so as to create more awareness on the participation of youths and women in national development.