Gambia: Mayor Colley Responds to Tallinding Nam

The lord mayor of Kanifing Municipality (KMC), Alhaji Yankuba Colley has responded to the claim of Hon. Fatoumatta Jawara, the National Assembly Member for Tallinding Constituency that he (Mayor Colley) instigates violence against the United Democratic Party (UDP) supporters within Tallinding.

In a Daily Observer interview on Tuesday afternoon at his office in Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), Mayor Colley said: "I feel that what the honourable NAM was saying against me was just to tarnish my image and I am informing you that I had never asked nor spearheaded trouble against any UDP supporters in Tallinding".

Colley who has been the mayor of the Kanifing Municipality for about 10 years, has told the Daily Observer that he has never distinguished anyone or encourage people to attack others in his community, but instead always accord people with kind gesture. "I never wanted people to involve themselves in unnecessary behaviours more so on indiscipline acts because I termed myself as a discipline and peaceful person".

The KMC mayor thus reminded the Tallinding NAM that she is the representative of the people of Tallinding at the parliament and she is there to represent the interest of Tallinding as a whole, and not just one set of the community or a party.

He recalled three incidences that took place at his compound, where the UDP supporters came and stood at his compound gate chanting and using abusive words against him as well threatening his family members not to go out. "The following day, they repeated the same thing; the neighbours around the area came out and asked them (UDP supporters) to leave," he disclosed.

"I will never direct anything evil against the community of Tallinding where I was born, brought up and breathe every day. I see her as my NAM now even though am her mayor that also goes to my councillor".

Mayor Colley advised Fatoumatta Jawara to work for the interest and socio-economic development of Tallinding. This, he noted, should be their main priority, as violence would never solve their problems. He said that tomorrow, it's them who would be attending each other's burials, and seeing each other in the streets of Tallinding, noting it does not warrant it.

He urged them to put God first before anything else, as they are observing the Holy Month of Ramadan.