8 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Mayor Colley Responds to Tallinding Nam

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aji Fatou Faal

The lord mayor of Kanifing Municipality (KMC), Alhaji Yankuba Colley has responded to the claim of Hon. Fatoumatta Jawara, the National Assembly Member for Tallinding Constituency that he (Mayor Colley) instigates violence against the United Democratic Party (UDP) supporters within Tallinding.

In a Daily Observer interview on Tuesday afternoon at his office in Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), Mayor Colley said: "I feel that what the honourable NAM was saying against me was just to tarnish my image and I am informing you that I had never asked nor spearheaded trouble against any UDP supporters in Tallinding".

Colley who has been the mayor of the Kanifing Municipality for about 10 years, has told the Daily Observer that he has never distinguished anyone or encourage people to attack others in his community, but instead always accord people with kind gesture. "I never wanted people to involve themselves in unnecessary behaviours more so on indiscipline acts because I termed myself as a discipline and peaceful person".

The KMC mayor thus reminded the Tallinding NAM that she is the representative of the people of Tallinding at the parliament and she is there to represent the interest of Tallinding as a whole, and not just one set of the community or a party.

He recalled three incidences that took place at his compound, where the UDP supporters came and stood at his compound gate chanting and using abusive words against him as well threatening his family members not to go out. "The following day, they repeated the same thing; the neighbours around the area came out and asked them (UDP supporters) to leave," he disclosed.

"I will never direct anything evil against the community of Tallinding where I was born, brought up and breathe every day. I see her as my NAM now even though am her mayor that also goes to my councillor".

Mayor Colley advised Fatoumatta Jawara to work for the interest and socio-economic development of Tallinding. This, he noted, should be their main priority, as violence would never solve their problems. He said that tomorrow, it's them who would be attending each other's burials, and seeing each other in the streets of Tallinding, noting it does not warrant it.

He urged them to put God first before anything else, as they are observing the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Gambia

Govt to Sell Wildlife to DR Congo, Gambia

The government is set to export wildlife to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gambia, the Environment Minister, Oppah… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.