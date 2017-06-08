Gambia: UK Charity Extends Support to People Living With Disabilities

The People Empowerment Life Project, a U.K.-based charity recently donated food commodities to the Association of Blind People in the country at a ceremony held at Churchills Town.

The move, is part of the charity's annual Ramadan package extend to local communities.

Mustapha Jaiteh, president of the organisation, who doubles as the founder of the organisation, gave an overview of the association, saying the association was formed in 2011 with the main objective of giving back to the community.

Jaiteh indicated that over the years they also supported the construction of two skill centres in the North Bank Region and that other projects are in the pipeline.

"Part of our aims are to educate and train people to acquire necessary knowledge with skill for their personnel and community development, to foster discipline, good behaviour, respect for human dignity, to eradicate poverty and maintain peace and societal balance" he added.

For his part, Sulayman Sawaneh, the treasurer of the organisation, called on the parents of people living with disability to always look after their children, despite the fact that they are disabled, saying disability is not inability.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, Natoma Sanyang, a mother of four visually impaired children, who is one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the donors for the gesture.

She prayed that God Almighty continue to bless the people behind the association and for the association to achieve it lofty objective.

Other beneficiaries, Isatou Tunkara, the mother of Ebrima Tunkara, echoed similar sentiments.

The duo, acknowledged the fact that disability doesn't mean inability, thus calling on parents of people living with disability to show more love and care to the children.