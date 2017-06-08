Gambia: Dibba Scores in Hammarby 3-1 Over Djurgården If

Gambia striker Pa Amat Dibba scored his fourth goal of the season in Hammarby's 3-1 derby win over Djurgården IF.

The visitors opened the scoring at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm before the hosts clawed back to score two with Scorpions international Dibba coming off the bench to put the icing on the cake with a fine strike in added time in front of 29,374 in attendance.

The 29-year-old forward, who has featured 12 times this season, is currently Hammarby's top scorer with four goals, providing one assist in the process.

The Swedish Allsvenskan now goes on a four-week break with Hammarby hoping their key player will recharge his batteries when they take on the field again at BK Häcken on July 3.