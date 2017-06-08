Gambia: Kanilai 13 Bail

editorial

The importance and significance of granting bail to accused persons in both developed and emerging democracies like the Gambia, cannot be understated, hence its provisions under the 1997 Constitution of the Gambia and other laws of the land.

Though the issue of bail is viewed and variously considered as something left at the discretion of court, but must be done judiciously in accordance with legal provisions such as sections 19 and 24 of the cited Constitution, on the right to personal liberty and fair trial.

Section 99 of the Criminal procedure code, provided for right of accused person to enter into recognizance with or without surety on condition for his or her appearance before the court. These and many other provisions to that effect, confirmed and asserted what lawyers and right activist called "Right to presumption of innocent, until the contrary is prove".

Anyone charged with criminal offence, must be presumed innocent until proven guilty as contained in section 18 of Evidence Act, Laws of the Gambia, Article 69 of the Rome Statutes among others, affirming the importance of rule of law, democracy, good governance and respect for human rights, thus the decision for Brikama Magistrates' Court grant of bail to all 13 accused persons in the alleged Kanilai riot.

The decision was made within a reasonable time frame as conceived in our constitution, which serve as an indication of commitment and promises made by new administration to respect principles of the rule of law, democracy and human rights.

This bail granted to alleged Kanila rioters, like any other accused persons, will greatly accord them adequate time, facility and opportunity to prepare their defence, in accordance with rules relating to fair and speedy trial.

The decision also asserted what many termed as global efforts for discouraging heavy state expenditure on criminal trial related matters. As it will reduce the cost and other un-comforts associated with keeping accused persons in custody pending out-come of the trial or investigations.

Beside all the protocols, rules and regulations covering our criminal justice system, the Gambia belongs to all Gambians. Its duty and responsibility of all to make this country what it ought to be, regardless of our status as per section 220 of the constitution.

We hope and pray for the same spirit to continue guide us, towards achieving sustainable development objectives of our beloved motherland, through unity and brotherhood as outlined in the National Anthem and development blue prints to that effect.