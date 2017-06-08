8 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: 2017 Rainy Season Expected to Undergo More Variability Than 2016 - DOWR

By Saffiatou Colley

According to a press release from the Department of Water Resources (DOWR), it has been stated that the 2017 rainfall season is expected to undergo more variability than the 2016 season, with events such as onset, occasional flash flooding and wet/dry spells.

The release indicated that the department will continue to provide ten-day outlooks and daily weather forecast to better anticipate impacts of intra-seasonal climate events

The release reads:

The Department of Water Resources is pleased to present the climate forecast for this Wet Season (2017).

As in past years, this product is the result of collaboration with the National Meteorological Services within the sub-region and beyond.

To understand the forecast, the following facts must be noted.

- Seasonal forecasting relies on prediction of averages over space and time, and may not reflect all the various factors that influence regional and national climate differences;

- The forecast is relevant only for the entire season and within relatively large areas, since local and month-to-month variations may occurs;

Rainfall results are usually expressed as being either Below Normal, Normal or Above Normal, with Normal rainfall defined as the average rainfall during a 30- year period; and

- Finally, the forecast is only valid for the combined period of July, August and September (JAS), when approximately 80 percent of the total seasonal rainfall occurs in the sub-region, including The Gambia.

Consequently, for the rainy season of JAS 2017, the forecast is one above normal (most likely) to normal rainfall (likely), that is a threshold of at least 830mm of rainfall in The Gambia.

As at now, the above forecast is based on the best estimate of the impact of the various factors affecting rainfall in the country and would be updated on a monthly basis starting from the end of June 2017.

Furthermore it is worthy to note that the 2017 rainfall season is expected to undergo more variability that the 2016 season, with events such as onset, occasional flash flooding and wet/dry spells. Accidentally, this Department will continue to provide ten-days outlooks and daily weather forecast to better anticipate impacts of intra-seasonal climate events. This product can be obtained from our website: www.mofwrnam.gov.gm

The forecast is highly recommended for use in the planning of interventions in several socio-economic sectors.

