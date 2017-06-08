Gambia: Unique FM Radio Media Capacity Building Programme Underway

Staff of Unique FM Radio recently commenced its 10-day EU-UNESCO media capacity building forum at its office in Bakau.

The training, funded by the European Union and implemented by the UNESCO, is aimed at reinforcing the capacities of the staff professionally.

Speaking to the opening ceremony, Marvin Cecil Campbell, deputizing for the executive director and proprietor of the radio, thanked EU and UNESCO for according this important training opportunity to not just only the radio station, but other electronic and print outlets across the country.

She described the move as a rare opportunity for all practicing journalists of a media house to seat together at a go for a training session.

To this end, Campbell expressed optimism that at the end of the training, participants would put into practice what they have learned during the training.

Papa Njie, project coordinator of EU-UNESCO Media Capacity Building programme in The Gambia, thanked the EU and UNESCO for this laudable project.

He also extended appreciation to The Gambia Press Union for partnering with the sponsors and implementers to see to it that the project is properly executed.

According to him, from the training they are looking forward to seeing huge difference in terms of coverage and broadcasting.

Njie reminded the participants that it is the duty of trainers to give out their best during the session. He equally challenged the staff to put into practice what they have learned.

Cognizance of the important role of journalists in any given society, Project Coordinator Njie called on participants to be active and attentive during the session so as to be good professionals in their specialized areas.

Sang Mendy, acting executive director of GPU, assured participants of best training package as lecturers are eager to expose them to interesting topics to make them better professionals.