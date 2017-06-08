Gambia: Saudi Arabia Donates 50 Tonnes of Dates to Gambia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Wednesday donated 50 tons of dates to The Gambia as part of the humanitarian gesture in the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan.

Donated by the government of the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, the dates was received by the minister of Women Affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang at State House.

At yesterday's ceremony, Women's Affairs Minister Jallow-Tambajang made an onward distribution of the dates to various offices, including regions, municipality, security workers and the Islamic Council among others.

Madam Jallow-Tambajang said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has traditionally been a good donor of dates to The Gambia during Ramadan. She said dates are important to Muslims at break fasting. She added that dates have been Prophet Muhammad's (SAW) way of life and he actively used it during the month of Ramadan.

She thanked the leadership and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for always thinking about The Gambia in their humanitarian gesture. She assured that the dates would be wisely shared in the country.

According to her, they might not be in the position to provide for everyone or every household but she entrusted leaders of the various institutions to provide it to the people who need it.

Madam Jallow-Tambajang further extended President Barrow's prayers to every Gambian, saying the Gambian leader is calling on people to come together as one in order to build a better Gambia that would bring more opportunities and development. "Gambia is open to everyone," he said.

Yankuba Colley, mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council said he was graceful that President Barrow has entrust the dates to them to share to their people.

Mayor Colley thanked the government and assured them that the dates would be given to the right people who need it most. He also promised to support the vice president and government at all times.