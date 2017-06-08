Gambia: Second Witness Testifies in Alleged 440G Cannabis Case

Sheikh N Gaye, last week testified as second prosecution witness in an alleged 440gram of suspected cannabis case involving Mamadi Kurumang, Musa Kurumang and Bubacarr Jallow before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie at the Bundung Magistrates' Court.

The men are said to have been found in possession of the 440g of suspected cannabis on 9th April, 2016 at Tanji.

In his testimony, Mr. Gaye told the court that they conducted a patrol that led them to the accused persons' house where they found the second accused, Musa Kurumang sleeping while Mamadi and Abubacarr were awake. He said they woke Musa up and identified themselves to him as narcotics officers and told him that they wanted to conduct a search of the house which, he said he granted.

"During the searching, suspected cannabis was recovered by Sergeant Buba Bojang which was placed between the wall and the mattress in the room. Alieu Jallow also recovered a multi-colored bag which was also containing suspected cannabis," he said.

According to Mr. Faye, they were all arrested and taken to Brufut police station and the suspected cannabis was counted in the presence of the accused persons, which amounted to 148 wraps. He added that they were all interrogated about the suspected cannabis but Mamadi and Abubacarr denied ownership while Musa accepted the ownership.