Gambia: Prosecution Set to Proceed in Rambo Jatta, Others Case

The prosecuting officer representing the Inspector General of Police in the alleged criminal case involving Ousman Jatta alias Rambo and eight other Bakau residence Wednesday told the Kanifing Magistrates' Court that they are now set to proceed with the case.

Mr. Jatta is accused alongside Ebrima Jatta, Isatou Jawara, Babucarr Jatta, Kebba Jarju, Ma Nyima Jatta, Ousainatou Jallow, Mamie Jatta and Khaddy Jatou Jallow on charges of criminal trespass, common assault and prohibition of conduct conducive to breach of peace. They are answering to the charges before Magistrate Momodou L Bojang.

The prosecutor informed the court that they were told to put their house in order on the last adjourned date which he said they complied and apply for the court to strike out Isatou Jawara's name from the charge sheet that reduced the number of accused persons to eight. He also applied for the case to be given a further date for the trial to proceed and expressed the prosecution's willingness and readiness to proceed in the next adjourned date.

Defence counsel Lamin Darboe did not oppose the prosecutor's application and allowed the court to rule as applied by the prosecutor. The trial magistrate later stroked out Isatou Jawara's name from the charged sheet and adjourned the case to 21st June for hearing.

In a related development, the prosecution filed a one count charge of common assault against the same Isatou Jawara before the said court to which she pleaded not guilty and the case is expected to proceed on the same adjourned date.