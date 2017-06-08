Gambia: Sang Ndong's 'Strongest Team' Beaten By Local Ghanaian Side

A team described by Coach Sang Ndong as the 'strongest and most formidable' in the last one year, the Scorpions Senior National Team was on Wednesday morning beaten 2-1 by a local Ghanaian Team B side in a test match played at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghanaian City.

The host Ghana took the lead in the 51st minute through Thomas Abbey, but Lamin Jallow ensured parity after 74 minutes with a delightful shot. Three minutes later, the home side was awarded a penalty by the local referee Reginald Lathbrideg, which was duly dispatched by Razak Abarola. It ended 2-1 in favor of the hosts.

The Scorpions play Benin in the opening of the 2019 Afcon Qualifiers next Sunday in Cotonou. The kickoff is at 3 p.m.

In a post match press conference with the Ghanaian press, Sang Ndong said, the test match was tough, hard and hot during the 90 minutes of play, adding that was exactly what his team was looking for. "We are going to Benin, which is hotter than here [Ghana]. It was a good for us and it stretches everybody."

According to him, the result was not good, but the experience was good in preparation for the Benin clash. Sang Ndong and his side are in Ghana for five days camp before flying to Benin.

"The first half of the game was good, but the second half was not that much good because the players could not stand the heat. We have learned a lot from this game, especially adapting to the climate."