Gambia: Nawec Resources Inadequate for Constant Electricity Supply

The Power Generator director of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), BabucarrFaal has stated that, NAWEC does not have the adequate resources to supply constant and stable electricity to all its consumers.

"The bottom line is, once you don't have reserve machines, you always tend to have problem of this nature, because at the moment we don't have any reserve machine," he told journalists yesterday during a visit at the Kotu Power Station.

The visit, according to NAWEC officials, was meant to give an update on current predicament the company is facing as a result of inconsistent supply of electricity.

The Power Generator's director further said some of the machines have been there for more than 15 to 25 years since their installation, adding that maintenance is ongoing, as he appealed to the public to be little bit patient; for lots of resources is needed.

"The power situation of course is bad, but my department is doing everything possible to make sure that we cope with the demand of electricity, which is difficult."

For his part, the deputy managing director for NAWEC Nani Juwara said they have number of short term plans to be able to address this current power shortage, adding that a number of rehabilitations are ongoing.

According to him, Generator G7 has already been rehabilitated, saying it's on test-runs and hopefully would be completed this week and would be available for commercial operation.

He was optimistic that before the end of this week, the test-runs on G7 would be done. He therefore urged the public to be patient, as the current situation has been inherited. He acknowledged that power supply in this country has never been 100%, saying NAWEC and government cannot do this business alone. He pointed out that they are adopting models that have worked in other countries like Senegal where private sectors have been allowed to come into the energy sector to invest.