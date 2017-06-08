8 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Interior Female Team Presents Trophies to Top Brass

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hadang Daffeh

The GFF Women 1st Division League Champions and FF Cup Winners, Interior Female Team recently presented the two trophies to the top brass of The Gambia Police Force at the Police Headquarters in Banjul.

The female security team, Interior FC was crowned champions of both women's league and FF Cup Champions after finishing top of the women's league as well as beating Immigration 3-0 in the FF Cup Final played at the Serekunda East Mini-Stadium.

Speaking during the ceremony, Foday Conta, public relations officer of the police commended the team for the success and encouraged them to keep up the momentum. He assured of the top brass's support to the team at all times.

Abdoulie Sanyang, commissioner Admin. was also quite happy with the team and asked them to stay focus and united as a team.

For her part, the head coach of Interior Female Team, Bom Sowe said, this was not the first time that her team wins a double in GFF competition. She thanked the IGP and his top echelon for their support to the team.

For his part, Momodou Sowe, deputy IGP said, he was proud of the team for raising the country's flag over the years.

Gambia

Govt to Sell Wildlife to DR Congo, Gambia

The government is set to export wildlife to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gambia, the Environment Minister, Oppah… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.