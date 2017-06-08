Gambia: Interior Female Team Presents Trophies to Top Brass

The GFF Women 1st Division League Champions and FF Cup Winners, Interior Female Team recently presented the two trophies to the top brass of The Gambia Police Force at the Police Headquarters in Banjul.

The female security team, Interior FC was crowned champions of both women's league and FF Cup Champions after finishing top of the women's league as well as beating Immigration 3-0 in the FF Cup Final played at the Serekunda East Mini-Stadium.

Speaking during the ceremony, Foday Conta, public relations officer of the police commended the team for the success and encouraged them to keep up the momentum. He assured of the top brass's support to the team at all times.

Abdoulie Sanyang, commissioner Admin. was also quite happy with the team and asked them to stay focus and united as a team.

For her part, the head coach of Interior Female Team, Bom Sowe said, this was not the first time that her team wins a double in GFF competition. She thanked the IGP and his top echelon for their support to the team.

For his part, Momodou Sowe, deputy IGP said, he was proud of the team for raising the country's flag over the years.