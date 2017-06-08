Gambia: Another Six Kanilai Rioters Granted Bail

Six people who are charged for their alleged involvement in the 2nd June riot at Kanilai have each been granted D500, 000 bail by Magistrate Faal at the Brikama Magistrates' Court yesterday. They were arraigned before the court on Tuesday where a first set of thirteen accused persons, also charged for their involvement in the same incident were granted each equal bail sum.

Modou Lamin Manga and five others are paraded on charges of unlawful assembly and four charges of incitement of violence which they denied responsibility.

Police prosecuting officer, Sergeant 2294 Jammeh applied for adjournment to enable him call his witnesses. He also objected to granting of bail to the accused persons, saying they were arrested because of their alleged participation in a tense confrontation that was reported between people in Kanilai and the military.

Sergeant Jammeh said the confrontation resulted in the loss of life of one individual while several others sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

According to him, the situation has caused public, fear and anxiety within Kanilai and the environs. He urged the court to use its corner-stone of justice to judicially and judiciously exercise its discretion by remanding the accused persons in custody and for public safety.

Defence counsel Ebrahim Jallow objected to prosecutor Jammeh's application, saying the accused persons' are empowered under the Criminal Procedure Code to be entitle to their freedom and rights. "Court is not a warehouse where you can just arrest and bring people to court unprepared and with an unconcluded investigation. The accused persons have relatives who will fulfill their bail conditions."

Counsel Jallow further urged the court to use its discretion and grant the accused persons bail, maintaining that the offences they are charged with has no prove.

Magistrate Faal granted the defence application and granted each of the accused persons D500, 000 with one surety who must deposit their national identification cards or a title deed with the court registrar.

The matter is adjourned to 20th June.