Gambia: Seven Alleged Bakau Fighters Case Adjourned

The single count allegation charge of fighting in public leveled against 7 young men and women from Bakau has been adjourned to 21st June, 2017 for hearing at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court.

In the case, Buba Jarra, Lamin Jatta, Wuday Jawara, Yama Fatty, Kaddy Jawneh, Kaddy Jatta and Ma Nyima Jatta are accused to have jointly taken part in a fight at a public place in Bakau sometime in February this year. They all denied the allegation and the case is now set to proceed on 21st June, 2017.

Presiding Magistrate Momodou L Bojang warned the prosecution to proceed with the case on the next adjourned date failure of which he shall use his discretion and discharged the accused persons.