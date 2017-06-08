Gambia: Barrow's Govt Has the Responsibility to Intensify Self-Development

The U.S. Ambassador in The Gambia Her Excellency Patricia Alsup has said that under the administration of President Adama Barrow, every Gambian has the responsibility to Intensify their process of self-development, which is also civic- development.

She made this statement at the International Republican Institute civic education workshop held at a hotel in Bakau.

The IRI on Tuesday commenced a three-day workshop on the role of youth and women, civil society organisations reforms agenda in the Gambia.

The workshop aimed to sensitize women and youth to be given the right tools and Information to help them strengthening civil education and democratic culture.

Ambassador Alsup opined that it requires active participation in Gambian local politics, either through formal leadership position, as an outspoken member of community that holds leadership to account, adding that it also requires a thorough understanding of the religious, social, political and professional customs of the community in participating in them.

In helping a country's development, she stated that it requires strong moral character, personal integrity and commitment to democratic ideals such as transparency, accountability, honesty and placing the good of the whole country above personal or family gain.

Madam Alsup further advised Gambians to hone their analytic skills and creativity so that they would be able to constructively contribute to solving the problems of the country and therefore urged Gambians to work harder for the betterment of the country.