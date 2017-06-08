Gambia: Sixth Prosecution Witness Testifies in Suspected Cannabis Case

Karamba Jarju, a narcotics officer attached at the scientific unit in Banjul yesterday testified as sixth prosecution witness in an alleged drug trial involving Ebrima Ndow, Bakary Jarju, Pa Matarr Darboe, Ousman Dumbuya and Abdoulie Chaw before Magistrate Lamin E Bittaye at the Sibanor Narcotics Court.

The five men are accused of being found in possession of 45Kg, 500g, 48kg and 46g of suspected cannabis on 13th February, 2017 at Bullock.

Mr. Jarju said in his testimony that he extracted the samples from the suspected drugs and sent them to the national scientific laboratory and analysis office for checking.

According to him, he extracted samples from each bundle and analyze them which confirmed that the samples were cannabis sativa. He said the samples were marked as DLEAG RN 039103/2017.

Inspector H Bah, the drug prosecuting officer then applied to tender the analytical report as an exhibit to serve as evidence in the trail.

All the accused persons denied that Mr. Jarju was not the person who extracted the samples that they recognized but one pregnant woman did. But Bittaye admitted the analytical report and it was marked as an exhibit.

The matter is adjourned to 8 May.