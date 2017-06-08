South Africa: Three-Year-Old Latest Victim in #KnysnaFire

The Western Cape government has confirmed that a three-year-old found in Knysna was the latest fatality in the raging fires in the area.

During Thursday's disaster management briefing on the emergency situation on the fires spreading through Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, official Anton Bredell confirmed that a 3-year-old died in Welbedacht because of the fires.

The fires in Knysna and Plettenberg have however thus far been contained thanks to continued rain.

Operation SA and the Al-Imdaad Foundation launched an urgent appeal for funds to assist victims of the devastating storms and fires in the Western Cape.

#CapeRelief was set up this morning in response to calls for assistance from thousands affected by the storms in and around Cape Town and by the fires in Knysna.

"Our target is to raise at least R1m within 24 hours," said Operation SA spokesperson Yusuf Abramjee said.

Abramjee said the money would go directly to the Al-Imdaad Foundation "who have teams on stand-by to buy essential items such as food, blankets and clothing".

"We will deliver the aid without delays," he said.

Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service said that snowfalls were expected over the Southern high ground of the Northern Cape and the mountainous region of the Cape Winelands.

Snow Report SA said: "By Thursday morning, falls will be starting to become light over Western and Northern Cape areas, and might extend into areas of the Eastern Cape around Graaff-Reinet, Hogsback, Molteno and the Eastern Cape Drakensberg areas, as well as South-Western Lesotho."

Up to 20 suburbs have been damaged and 10 000 people evacuated in Knysna and Plettenberg Bay as fires continue to spread on Thursday in the Western Cape.

Evacuations from Knysna to Sedgefield and George began late last night. Relief officials have been trying to feed and provide shelter for the 10 000 evacuated.

Source: News24