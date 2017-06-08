South Africa: Zille Readies for Battle As DA Suspends Her Ahead of Disciplinary Hearing

analysis

It's official. Helen Zille on Wednesday evening was suspended from all DA party activities, although she remains in her post as Western Cape premier. The decision comes after days of controversy following DA leader Mmusi Maimane's announcement on Saturday that Zille was suspended over her colonialism tweets, subsequently corrected by the party to have meant she has been given three days' notice to give reasons why she should not be suspended. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The official announcement after a meeting of the DA federal executive said Western Cape premier Helen Zille was suspended with immediate effect from all party activities - the federal executive, the federal council and its Western Cape counterpart and even addressing a DA branch general meeting. This decision, backed by legal opinion, came just more than a day before the disciplinary charges for the tweets on the positive legacies of colonialism starts on Friday.

DA Federal Executive Chairperson James Selfe, in a statement, said the decision to suspend Zille from party activities was taken by "an overwhelming majority" in the federal executive, which met on Wednesday morning.

"The federal executive agreed that Ms Zille's social media commentary and public utterances in connection with colonialism breaks down...