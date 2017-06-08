7 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zille Readies for Battle As DA Suspends Her Ahead of Disciplinary Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

It's official. Helen Zille on Wednesday evening was suspended from all DA party activities, although she remains in her post as Western Cape premier. The decision comes after days of controversy following DA leader Mmusi Maimane's announcement on Saturday that Zille was suspended over her colonialism tweets, subsequently corrected by the party to have meant she has been given three days' notice to give reasons why she should not be suspended. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The official announcement after a meeting of the DA federal executive said Western Cape premier Helen Zille was suspended with immediate effect from all party activities - the federal executive, the federal council and its Western Cape counterpart and even addressing a DA branch general meeting. This decision, backed by legal opinion, came just more than a day before the disciplinary charges for the tweets on the positive legacies of colonialism starts on Friday.

DA Federal Executive Chairperson James Selfe, in a statement, said the decision to suspend Zille from party activities was taken by "an overwhelming majority" in the federal executive, which met on Wednesday morning.

"The federal executive agreed that Ms Zille's social media commentary and public utterances in connection with colonialism breaks down...

South Africa

Hichilema's Treason Trial 'A Political Witch Hunt' - Maimane

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has described Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema's treason trial as… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.