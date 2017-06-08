South Africa: The Me and We Generation

analysis

So many of the truths we tell ourselves each day are based on ill-informed perceptions based on historic behaviour. To succeed today, we need to base our decisions on what makes sense for us, not just based on past behaviour and past wisdoms.

The least popular article I've ever written was on promoting a "culture of sharing". It focused on the point that given the stark differences between the "have-nots" and "have-lots", by adopting true generosity of spirit and believing that one's own talents needn't be used exclusively for self-enrichment, but also to the benefit of many others. But people clearly don't like to share; however, I would wager that a successful future, as defined in many different ways, will positively impact those who put non-ownership, non-exclusivity and sharing at the centre of their lives, orientation and business models.

It is oft commented upon that the largest taxi company in the world owns no taxis (Uber). The biggest hotel company in the world owns no hotels (Airbnb) and one of the biggest global retailers (Amazon) owns no stores - other than a few, new experimental and experiential ones - (which I'll come back to later). And while some may think...