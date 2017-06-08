South Africa: Limpopo Government On Exco Meeting of 7 June 2017

press release

Post EXCO media statement

The Executive Council met yesterday; 7th June 2017 the following discussions took place:

On the R579 accident:

The Provincial Government conveys heartfelt condolences to the families of the ten people who passed yesterday on a fatal accident involving a truck and a taxi which collided head-on along the R579 road between Lebowakgomo and Jane Furse. And continue to pray for the six people who sustained serious injuries.

Infrastructure 4th Quarter Report

Cluster's fourth quarter report and 2017/18 programme of action:

A memorandum on the implementation of the Cluster Programme of Action 4th quarter report for the 2016/17 financial year was presented.

The memorandum provided a detailed account on the achievements made in the implementation of the Clusters Programme of Action and highlighted areas of over and under-performance during the period under review, including the interventions that will be implemented to address the areas of under-performance. And the discussion went as follows:

The Executive Council directed:

That the Infrastructure Cluster should discuss the challenges around the poor performance of the some service providers in delivering on the planned infrastructure projects assigned to them within the set timelines;

That the service providers should be invited to the next Executive Council meeting so as to discuss their infrastructure delivery constraints in more detail; and

That the Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure should investigate challenges around the incomplete projects and present a report thereto in the next EXCO meeting.

Infrastructure Cluster POA 2017/18

The Infrastructure Cluster Programme of Action (POA) for 2017/18 has been developed in line with the outcomes that reflect the mandate which drives the Medium Term Strategic Framework, and it provides for all the planned outputs of the Infrastructure Cluster in relation to the various outcomes for the period 01 April 2017 to 31 March 2018;

That the following key infrastructure projects should be incorporated into the Infrastructure Cluster POA for 2017/18 so that implementation thereof may be monitored at the Cluster POA level:-

Construction of Traditional Council Offices;

Establishment of Agri-Parks;

Construction of the provincial Theatre; and

Establishment of the Academic Hospital;

Establishment of tourism / craft markets infrastructure; and

Establishment of museums; and

Implementation of key water projects, particularly in communities that are in dire need of water supply.

The Executive council has also noted the improvements in the delivery of low cost houses in the province. From that humble beginning of delivering 0% houses in 2013/14, Limpopo now occupies the top spot in housing delivery in the country at 105% or 13901 units against the target of 13290 by the end of 2016/17 financial year. This achievement is followed only by the Western Cape at 102%

Social Sector Cluster

The Executive Council approved the Social Sector Cluster Programme of Action 4th quarter report for 2016/17 as presented.

The Social Sector Cluster Programme of Action (POA) for 2017/18 has been developed in line with the outcomes that reflect the mandate which drives the Medium Term Strategic Framework, and it provides for all the planned outputs of the Social Sector Cluster in relation to the various outcomes for the period 01 April 2017 to 31 March 2018;

The Social Sector Cluster POA consists of the key programmes that will be implemented in the 2017/18 financial year in support of the national outcomes and key priorities; and

A detailed outline of the key activities of the Social Sector Cluster POA to be implemented during the 2017/18 financial year was presented.

The Executive Council also directed that:

Social Sector Cluster should ensure that the National Departments are called to report on performance on their targets that are incorporated in the Programme of Action.

G&A Cluster

The memorandum provided a detailed account on the achievements made in the implementation of the G&A Cluster Programme of Action and highlighted areas of over and under-performance during the period under review, including the interventions that will be implemented to address the areas of under-performance.

Youth Day Celebrations 2017: Ga-Chuene - Capricorn District

The Executive Council approved the nature and character 2017 Youth Month Programme and Youth Day Celebration scheduled to take place at Ga-Chuene in the Polokwane Municipality within the Capricorn District on the 16th June 2017.

The Office of the Premier's Youth Development Directorate in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), Youth Units of various Municipalities and Provincial Departments will be coordinating the 40th anniversary of the June 16 commemoration and its build up activities;

The June Month Youth Programme will also focus on honoring young people from the Province who succeeded in various fields, youth in Institution of higher learning, Unemployed Youth and those who are found to be in malls and Shopping centers across the Province;

The MECs should attend the planned build-up activities for the June 2017 Youth Month as outlined in the memorandum in support of the Youth Month Programme; and

Special Economic Zones

A memorandum providing a progress report on the implementation of the Special Economic Zones planned for Musina and Greater Tubatse was presented to the Executive Council meeting.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) comprising of the following members should be established to provide oversight on the establishment of Special Economic Zones in the Province and to provide a progress report to EXCO on a monthly basis:

MECs for LEDET (to be the chairperson);

MEC for CoGHSTA;

MEC for Provincial Treasury;

MEC for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure;

Executive Mayor of Vhembe District Municipality; and

Executive Mayor of Sekhukhune District Municipality.

Revenue and Expenditure Report: April 2017

A memorandum providing a report on Limpopo Provincial Revenue and Expenditure as at 30 April 2017 was presented to the Executive Council meeting.

That the Infrastructure Cluster should provide close oversight and continue to monitor capital expenditure so as to ensure that Departments sustain expenditure in line with their business plans.

The overall provincial spending as at 30 April 2017 amounts to R4.7 billion or 7.0% of the total budget of R61.4 billion;

30-Day Invoice Payment Report: April 2017

The progress report on the monitoring of compliance to the prescribed 30-day invoice payment cycle by Departments for the period April 2017 was presented.

Stabilisation of LIM 345 Municipality

The Executive Council noted the report as presented and asked the IMC to continue with the good work of ensuring that there is stability and the Municipality is fully supported.

Presidential and Premier Hotlines 2016/17 Quarter 4 Report

The Executive Council noted the report and also directed that Municipalities that are not doing well be supported.

EXCO Imbizo to Alldays: Polokwane Municipality: 09 June 2017

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner should be invited to the EXCO Imbizo so as to address matters relating to safety and security as raised by the communities; and

That all MECs should prepare adequately to provide clear responses on services delivery challenges as highlighted in the Research Report.

An environmental scan report together with a video presentation in respect of the EXCO Imbizo Programme to Alldays Town within the Polokwane Municipality scheduled to take place on the 9th June 2017 was presented to the Executive Council meeting.

