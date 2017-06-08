Nigeria: Only Seven Agencies Authorized to Operate At Seaports

Lagos — In a bid to meet up with the Federal Government directives on 24 hours clearance of cargo, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala Usman yesterday said that only seven government agencies would be allowed to operate inside the nation's seaports.

The NPA boss made this disclosure in Lagos after a joint meeting with stakeholders on how to meet with the Executive Order on Port operations.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, had directed the resumption of 24-hour operations at the Apapa port and outrightly banned touting by officials or unofficial persons at any port; be it air, land and sea ports in Nigeria.

Prof. Osinbajo had on Thursday signed three Executive Orders dealing with the business environment, local content in public procurement and timely budget submission. The Orders take effect immediately.

Rising from the meeting, Hadiza Usman said that the directive would be fully enforced by security agencies authorized to operate within the port area.

She listed the seven agencies to include, NPA, Port Health, Police, officials of the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).