7 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Unable to Address 69th World News Media Congress Due to Extreme Weather Conditions

Due to the extreme weather conditions in Cape Town, President Jacob Zuma will be unable to address the opening ceremony of the 69th World News Media Congress in Durban this evening, 07 June 2017.

The weather has made it impossible to fly out of Cape Town at this stage.

The annual congress, which is organised by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), is a forum which brings together more than 1000 newspaper publishers and chief editors from over 80 countries to discuss issues and challenges facing the media sector.

Issued by: The Presidency

