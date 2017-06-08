8 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Emir Sanusi Sacks Private Secretary

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, has sacked his Personal Private Secretary, Alhaji Isa Sanusi Bayero, over alleged leaking of vital information from the palace.

Until his removal, Isa Bayero who is popularly known as Isa Pilot, had been the private personal secretary to the late emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero for many years and he retained the position after the current emir was crowned in 2014.

Daily Trust gathered from a palace source that Isa was accused of being responsible for leaking information that led to the just suspended investigation of the emirate over alleged 'questionable expenditure' by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission and later by the Kano State House of Assembly.

Though the Kano Emirate Council did not issue official statement to that effect, a source within the palace said the issue of Isa's sacking had been on a long time.

The source said the emir had already assigned Isa's responsibilities to Alhaji Mustapha, the newly turbaned Falakin Kano.

