Nigeria: Osinbajo Hosts Togolese President At Aso Rock

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday received Togolese president and newly elected chairman of ECOWAS, Faure Gnassingbe, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He assured his visitor of Nigeria's support towards ECOWAS, adding that he's optimistic that the spirit of ECOWAS which, according to him, is the spirit of brotherhood, would be helpful in addressing some of the issues confronting the regional body.

He said, "we are very happy with your election. I know that our president, President Buhari, will give every measure of support required because he would want you to succeed very much."

The acting president said Buhari's administration was pleased that Gnassingbe visited Nigeria almost immediately after his election to lead the regional body.

He told Gnassingbe that Nigeria was concerned about certain regional issues and would continue to explore resolutions in partnership with other member states.

Osinbajo welcomed continued consultations on the Economic Partnership Agreement between the ECOWAS and the European Union.

Earlier, the new ECOWAS leader said he was in Abuja to consult with Nigeria because he considered Nigeria a very important player in the sub-region, adding that he would be involved in frequent exchanges and consultations with the nation.

The Togolese leader also stated that he wanted the relationship between his country and Nigeria to remain very close.

Similarly, Osinbajo also received a special envoy of the Nigerien President, Mr Issoufou Mohamadou, Mr Foumakoye Gado, assuring him of Nigeria's continued support and cooperation with Niger.