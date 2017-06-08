8 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: U.S.$36.9 Billion Crude Proceeds Unremitted

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The sum of $36.9bn proceeds from Nigeria's crude oil has not been remitted into the federation account and could not be accounted for, the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), told a House of Representatives panel yesterday.

Out of the amount, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was responsible for $21bn, while $15.9bn was the dividends from Nigeria's 49 % equity in the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

The amount was said to have been generated between 2011 and 2014, the panel heard.

NEITI's Executive Secretary, Waziri Adio, told the panel, chaired by Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa), that although records showed that both NNPC and NLNG received the money on behalf of government, there was no evidence to show that same was remitted to the federation account.

He said his agency could not be 100 percent correct but challenged the two agencies to produce any document showing contrary information.

