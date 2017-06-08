Nigeria: Osotimehin Was a Pillar, Mentor to Future Assured Programme Says Aisha Buhari

Osogbo — Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has described the late Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, as a pillar and mentor who has supported her struggle towards improving the lives of women and children in Nigeria.

She made the statement through Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani at a condolence visit to the Nigeria office of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) wednesday.

Also reacting to news of the former health minister's death, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, expressed shock over the death of the Executive Director of United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) and former Nigeria's Minister of Health, Dr. Babatunde Osotiomehin describing him as one of the greatest human assets who has come out of Continent of Africa in recent times.

Mrs. Buhari said the Professor, who was the Executive Director of UNFPA and an Under Secretary General at the UN, "played a key role in the emergence of her Future Assured Programme due to his interest in the upliftment of the health standards of the weaker cohort of the society. "He will be missed," she stated.

In her response, the Country Director of UNFPA, Dr. Diene Keita, expressed her appreciation for the visit and said Osotimehin has touched and saved lives all over the world and is not only seen as a Nigerian but a world citizen. She said as their boss, they will retain countless positive memories of him.

Osotimehin was a former Minister of Health and Director General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS.

Ooni Ogunwusi in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare recalled the warm reception given him and other Yoruba notable traditional rulers a year ago at the UN Building by the late UNFPA's boss where he pledged to support the Ooni's agenda for Youth Development, Women Empowerment and mobilize the United Nations assistance towards putting an end to maternal mortality in Africa.

"The entire Royal Court of Ife was thrown into a rude shock with probably the most shocking news in the last one year when the news came to us about the death of this great African who had served as the Executuive Director of UNFPA".

"Osotimehin played host to His Majesty and his team on Monday 13, June, 2016 at his United Nation Population Building office in New York where he expressly accepted the king's request for his support and that of the United Nations to put an end to maternal mortality death.

"The palace recalls very vividly how Kabiyesi Ooni and his entourage and other Yoruba top monarchs like Ajero of Ijero - Ekiti, Timi of Ede, Orangun of Ila, Olufon of Ifon, Alayemore of Ido - Osun, Elerinmo of Erinmo - Ijesa, Onigbaye of Igbaye, Alaagba of Aagba, and others were hosted at the United Nations building in New York and what transpired therein." Ooni said.