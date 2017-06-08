South Africa: Finance Minister Congratulates New Treasury Director General

Pretoria — Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has congratulated Dondo Mogajane on his appointment as the department's new Director General.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister Gigaba congratulated Mogajane on his appointment "in this important position" and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Last month, National Treasury announced that Mogajane had been appointed as the new acting Director General of National Treasury following the resignation of former Director General Lungisa Fuzile.

Mogajane joined National Treasury in 1999 as a Deputy Director and has worked in various areas within the department, including Intergovernmental Relations, Provincial Budget Analysis and International Economic Relations. Between 2007 and 2010, Mogajane represented South Africa at the Executive Board of the World Bank as a senior advisor for Africa Group 1 countries.

Between 2010 and May 2014, Mogajane served as the Chief of Staff in the Ministry of Finance and later as the acting Chief Operating Officer from May 2014 until May 2015.

He was later appointed Deputy Director General responsible for the Public Finance Division at National Treasury, a position he occupied since June 2015.

Following a request by former DG Fuzile to end his contract in May 2017 instead of May 2018, Mogajane was appointed acting Director General from 15 May 2017.

Prior to his appointment at National Treasury, Mogajane was a student housing manager and part-time lecturer at Durban Westville University. He was also a lecturer in public management at Technikon SA and ML Sultan Technikon, and Deputy Director at the Environmental and Development Agency Trust.

He has two Honours degrees in Public Management and Human Resources and Industrial Relations obtained at the University of Durban Westville. He also completed a Master's degree in Public Management at the University of Maryland (USA), among others.