South Africa: Cabinet Sends Condolences to W Cape Disaster Victims

Pretoria — Cabinet has extended its condolences to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the Western Cape.

Reports say eight people have been killed, four of them in a fire caused by lightning, as a massive storm caused havoc in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

The four were killed in a fire in Kraaifontein, Cape Town. A 60-year-old man was reportedly killed when his home collapsed on him in Lavender Hill.

"The Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre is encouraged to do its best in saving lives and property, including in the Knysna area, where there are raging fires. We call upon the people to adhere to safety measures," said Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo at a post Cabinet media briefing in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town is making drop-off points available to members of the public, who would like to support the humanitarian relief efforts in Knysna.

The town and surrounding areas continue to be ravaged by a series of wild fires, which has forced many to leave their homes.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service has already dispatched a team of firefighters and equipment to assist with active firefighting in the region.

The drop-off points for donations of goods (non-perishable food, water, clothing, blankets and toiletry items) are at the following fire stations only: Goodwood Fire Station; Strand Fire Station; Roeland Street Fire Station and Fish Hoek Fire Station.

The donations will be distributed by the local Disaster Risk Management officials in Knysna, in conjunction with non-governmental organisations.

UK terror attack condemned

Cabinet has joined the international community in strongly condemning the latest terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom (UK).

The attack, which took place on the night of 3 June 2017 in the city of London, claimed the lives of several people and left others injured.

"Cabinet extends its condolences to the government and people of the UK, in particular the families and loved ones of the deceased, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," said Minister Dlodlo.

Cabinet also extended its condolences to the family of the commuter, who died when two Metrorail trains collided near Elandsfontein station in Ekurhuleni. The executive has wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Cabinet calls for the investigation into the root cause of the accident to be fast-tracked to prevent a recurrence of such fatal accidents," Minister Dlodlo said during a post Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

Condolences to Prof Osotimehin's family

Cabinet has extended its condolences to the family and friends of the Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Funds, Professor Babatunde Osotimehin, who passed away this week.

Professor Osotimehin was key in driving the issues of sexual and reproductive health in Africa in recent years. He worked tirelessly to promote the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and young people in Africa and worldwide.

He campaigned actively for Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTI) rights.