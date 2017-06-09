Uganda: She Cranes Shun Training Ahead of African Champs

Kampala — She Cranes, Uganda's national netball team has hardly three weeks left to host the African Netball Championships due June 27-30 in Lugogo.

But the team's spirits are worryingly down.

Among the 22 netballers, who were summoned for training at Namboole Stadium, only a few have surfaced, mainly due to lack of transport allowances.

The Shs5,000 transport allowance provided to netballers by the cash-strapped federation is hardly enough since some of them travel long distances as they live out of Kampala. Hence, most have missed the training which is conducted every morning and evening.

Annet Kisomose, the general secretary Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) admitted; "We don't have money to cater for the netballers, we are expecting some money this week and if all goes well, She-Cranes will enter a residential camp like their counterparts, the She-Pearls."

The National Council of Sports (NCS) only provided for the She-Pearls, who are camping at Emperor's Palace Hotel, Kitintale as they train at Namboole Stadium for the Youth World Cup in Gaborone, Botswana due July 8-16. Wilberforce Mutete, She-Pearls spokesperson, says they also still need money for foods.

Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia have confirmed participation in the African Netball Championships. This is the first time Uganda is hosting the event. The She Cranes missed the 2015 edition in Botswana as they were preparing for the 2015 World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

After a dismal show at the Netball Diamond Challenge 2016 in Durban, South Africa, Uganda must be aggressive for victory.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

UPDF: Carol Alupo, Sarah Nambi, Desire Mirembe , Cissy Akello Prisons: Hadijah Nakabuye, Stella Oyella, Alicia Wassagali, Julie Nakafeero, Florence Nanyonjo, Stella Nanfuka, Halima Nakachwa, Lilian Ajio, NIC: Peace Proscovia, Rachael Nanyonjo, Martha Soigi, Desire Obua, Muhayimina Namuwaya, Alice Nanteza, Police: Susan Mukalu, J, Flavia Nalule UCU: Irene Akello KCCA: Wycline Natweta