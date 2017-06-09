Uganda: We Need Reforms in the Public Budgetary and Planning Processes

Photo: Rachel Mabala/Daily Monitor

As the country awaited for the reading of the National Budget for 2017/18 financial year at the Kampala Serena Hotel yesterday, I thought through a number of realities. I decided to share my analysis of the budgetary and planning realities, especially at local government levels, and later on the implications of some of the bottlenecks based on best benchmarks from around the country. It should be noted that the planning and budgeting processes are guided by the Public Finance Management Act, 2015, with traces from the Local Government Act, 1997 that set in the decentralisation bit of it.

Uganda has been pursuing a major decentralisation programmes since late 1980s. A highly centralised state is gradually turning into a decentralised one following the transfer of powers, functions and services from the central government to local councils that can be seen by the mushrooming districts.

Decentralisation is expected to contribute to development by empowering the people and institutions at every level of society, including public, private and civic institutions; improving access to basic services; increasing people's participation in decision-making; assisting in developing people's capacities; and enhancing government's responsiveness, transparency and accountability. For these reasons, decentralisation is meant to provide the framework within which Uganda would implement its national development plan and a number of policy interventions, including the Poverty Eradication Action Plan, Vision 2040, and the Middle Income Status Scheme going forward to 2030. The planning and budgetary frameworks should, therefore, be aligned to achieving these forecasted desires for Uganda as laid out in the Vision 2040, and National Development plans.

A few statistical insights into the macroeconomic, the national strategic direction, the sector, MDAs and local government planning, which are my focus in this article - feeding into the nation planning and budgetary processes.

A quick look into the Certificate of Compliance for the financial year 2016/17, reveals that the first national development plan is not aligned to the second national development plan. For instance, there are several projects that are unplanned and/or unfinanced, the 2016/17 was less compliant at 58.8 per cent, and compliance at macroeconomic level was unsatisfactory at 48.1 per cent.

Much as the compliance at national strategic level was found satisfactory at 74.2 per cent, there was moderate compliance by sector levels at 60.1 per cent and local government level at 51.8 per cent. Did you know that only seven out of 16 sectors have their plans approved and aligned to the second development plan; six sectors have draft plans, and three have no plans?

Did you also know that only 19 out of the 130 MDAs have approved plans, and only 26 out of the 133 local governments have their plans approved and aligned to the second national development plan? If you are wondering why this worrying reality, I will share with you some of the major budgetary and planning challenges we face as a country.

There is overarching difficulty in balancing budgetary realities with decreased revenues. Realities of revenue decreases, increased service demands, costs of unfunded State and Federal Mandates Local revenue decreases caused by decreases in sales, income and real estate tax revenue have strained local government budgets. In turn, local governments have been forced to closely examine how they spend money on programmes and services in order to best meet constituent needs and interests.

There is a leadership challenge as strong leadership is often required to facilitate consolidation of the planning and budgetary processes as well as the delivery of services. The "Fiscal exchange" concept falls into play here because the more citizens pay taxes and don't seem to get means of facilitating the planned expenditures, the more they lose trust in the leadership.

The ongoing structural planning problems related to pensions. Local governments continue to struggle to meet pension funding obligations. According to the available literature, there are serious outstanding long-term accrued liabilities of public expenditures and public pensions.

The planning and budgetary processes in Uganda are a mixture of fortune and challenges. True, decentralization has not only opened up opportunities for empowerment of the people, but it has also led to improvements in service delivery and citizen participation. However, the dilemma in our planning and budgeting processes remains a a challenge.