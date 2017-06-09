9 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UPDF Officer Survives Lynching

By James Owich

A UPDF officer is nursing head injuries at St Mary's Hospital- Lacor in Gulu District after he survived lynching by a group of angry boda boda operators following a failed robbery attempt.

Police identified the suspect as a UPDF officer attached to Fourth Division in Gulu.

The suspect is reported to have hired Mr Alfred Oringa, a boda boda operator from Nwoya District to take him to his pine tree plantation on Gulu-Kampala Highway on Monday.

After about 150 metres, the UPDF officer allegedly made a phone call purportedly to his boss, before he pulled out a hammer and tried to hit Mr Oringa. However, Mr Oringa put up a spirited fight and subdued the suspect. The defeated UPDF soldier then tried to flee the scene to Opaka Forest in Barogal village, Omoro District.

At this moment, Mr Oringa quickly mobilised other boda boda operators, who mounted a search for the suspect, before he was nabbed a few minutes later.

The angry boda boda riders then pounced on the suspect, beating him severely and leaving him unconscious.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa region police spokesperson, confirmed the incident on Tuesday and said the suspect will be charged with attempted robbery.

