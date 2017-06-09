Uganda: Lacrosse Body Name Hall of Famer New National Team Coach

Kampala — The Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA) has named Hall of Famer Peter Ginnegar as new head coach and Matt Holman general manager for the 2018 World Games to be held in Israel next summer.

Ginnegar has served as Israeli's assistant coach for the past six years, winning the silver medal at the European Lacrosse Championships in Budapest last year. He has also enjoyed 11 seasons as head coach at Claremont College and 32 years overall as a college lacrosse coach.

Throughout his storied career, Ginnegar has led programs at many levels, coaching athletes at division II and III level.

Ginnegar, an athlete in his college days at Queens University Of Charlotte, participated in lacrosse, ice hockey, and soccer. In 2015, he was inducted into the Queens College Athletics Hall of Fame.

A man of Ginnegar's persona is the perfect tutor in a country like Uganda where Lacrosse as a game is still growing and he is well aware of the magnitude of the task that awaits him. "I would like to thank the ULA for the opportunity of a lifetime, and to be a part of the growth of the Uganda National Lacrosse Team.

"I believe that we can develop Team Uganda into an international force in the sport of lacrosse and I am so very excited about starting this next chapter," he told Daily Monitor.

Uganda Lacrosse will be hosting the East Africa 7's Tournament in August with teams from the Ireland, Israel, USA and England, Kenya and Rwanda expected to show up.