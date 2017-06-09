Uganda/Cape Verde: Coach Singles Out Cape Verde As Uganda's Biggest Concern

Kampala — When the grouping was done some five months ago, landing Uganda in the same pool with Tanzania, Cape Verde and Lesotho; there was almost uninterrupted consensus that this was a fair draw.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic himself was quick to say it was "a fair group," alluding to his African experience to overcome the three teams.

"However," he said, "No team can be taken for granted. But with absolute respect and professional approach on the field enhanced with perfect planning off the field, with friendlies ahead of qualifiers and all routines we have used to make team competitive. Uganda can qualify for Cameroon 2019."

Two friendlies - goalless draws in Ethiopia and Senegal en route to tomorrow's 2019 Afcon qualification opener against Cape Verde in Praia City, are already in the bag.

The Serbian, 47, has had coaching stints in Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Sudan and Ethiopia among others. His football knowledge on the continent cannot be in doubt. Uganda of course come into this campaign with Fifa ranking bragging rights, the Cranes in 71st, Cape Verde 84th, Tanzania and Lesotho a distant 139th and 140th respectively.

Cape Verde Islands were talk of the world not long ago, but have struggled in recent times - even not qualifying for the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon.

But as the clash with Islanders edges closer, Micho - who says Tanzania and Lesotho, too, will not be taken lightly, admits Cape Verde provide Uganda the biggest challenge yet.

"We need to touch every single detail in tactical aspect; to have iron defending, to have crafty build-up, to have much better transition in an away match in order to be much more dangerous, and of course to have sharp attack in order to score that goal in Cape Verde," Micho told Daily Monitor.

"It's the highest match that we are having in the group. It means to us a lot. We already have a rough picture on who will start, who will come in. So it's a big one on our hands."

Any result but defeat in Praia City for Cranes will be good returns in the bank. Cranes would especially love that so as to set pace when they next host Tanzania at Namboole March next year.

UGANDA CRANES Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango, Ismail Watenga, Benjamin Ochan

The Rest: Godfrey Walusimbi, Karisa Milton, Muhammad Shaban, Wakiro Nicolas Wadada, Juuko Murushid, Aucho Khalid, Okwi Emmanuel Arnold, Miya Faruku, Wasswa Hassan Mawanda, Muwanga Bernard, Kakeeto Robert, Mulema Isaac, Awanyi Dennis Timothy, Okot Denis Oola, Nsibambi Derrick Paul and Sserunkuma Geoffrey.

AFCON 2019 QUALIFICATION

International Friendlies

Ethiopia 0-0 Uganda

Senegal 0-0 Uganda

Afcon fixtures

Saturday: Cape Verde vs. Uganda

27 March: Uganda vs. Tanzania

3 Sept: Uganda vs. Lesotho

11 Sept: Lesotho vs. Uganda

16 Oct: Uganda vs. C. Verde

13 Nov: Tanzania vs. Uganda

FIFA RANKINGS

71 - Uganda

84 - Cape Verde

139 - Tanzania

140 - Lesotho