Uganda: Kenya Not Miles Away-Seguya

Kenya might have the better rugby numbers compared to Uganda when it comes to both the 15s and 7s versions of the game but Cranes coach Robert Seguya thinks they are not that special as many suggest.

Kenya who jetted into the country yesterday take on Uganda tomorrow afternoon in the first leg of the Elgon Cup at Legends RFC before the two meet again in a fortnight for the second leg which also doubles as a Gold Cup tie.

Seguya admits that Kenya is in a better position but Uganda is not far behind and that his side can get a good result over the Simbas any day. "They are a strong side as we have seen over the years, but they are not miles away," he told Daily Monitor.

Kenya hosted German three weeks ago and lost 30-29 in a closely contested game. Seguya (pic inset) managed to access the footage.

The coach says the footage of the game will help him study Kenya but he was surprised with how vulnerable they looked at times.

"Their set pieces were not working out. They hardly imposed themselves on the game and I don't remember seeing them start a move," added Seguya who plays down the fact that Kenya could have looked average because they were playing a strong side in Germany.

Kenya will be buoyed by the return of Joshua Chisanga, a former student at Hana Mixed and classmates with Uganda's Phillip Wokorach and Pius Ogena back in the day.

Chisanga has since gone on to play in the English Premiership for Newcastle Falcons and his presence will be crucial as he has always had good games against Uganda. Kenya will be captained by Darwin Mukidza who left Legends with a hat trick when the two sides met in the same fixture last year. The game is at Legends tomorrow.