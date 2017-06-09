analysis

Kampala — As Mr Matia Kasaija delivers the 2017/18 Budget Speech, more assumptions on the economy will be made. One of them will be that the economy is projected to rebound and grow within the 5 per cent to 6 per cent range. The expectation is that private sector credit will rebound, the rains will be more reliable and that public investment will grow, leading to the recovery of the economy. In May 2017, Mr David Bahati, the state minister for Finance, admitted some distress within the economy and partly blamed it on the South Sudan market.

On June 8, 2016, Finance minister Matia Kasaija, in his usual cheeky delivery of the Budget Speech, projected that the economy would grow 5.5 per cent in the financial year 2016/17.

One year later, the economic growth estimated out-turn, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), will be about 3.9 per cent.

This is less than the desired growth rate, considering that to reach the desired middle-income status by 2020; it should average between 6 per cent and 8 per cent, according to the World Bank.

Bailouts

Even as Mr Kasaija read the Budget Speech, on his desk was a document that was requesting government to come up with a Shs1.2 trillion bailout to save a list of companies from collapse.

Some of the companies were struggling to stay afloat due to weak demand, unpaid arrears, and failure to meet loan obligations.

The list of about 62 companies was an indicator of a private sector in distress and needed government help. Ultimately the leaking of the list denied an opportunity to some of the companies to access taxpayer funds.

For some companies, they wanted the government to clear arrears of good supplied totaling about Shs400b.

A combination of low demand to meet production capacity and high-interest rates translated into companies falling back on payments.

Companies such as Steel Rolling Mills and Spencon have been placed in receivership and several other properties of others are being foreclosed on by commercial banks. The banking sector, despite registering a surge in profits by 38 percent in 2016, has been experiencing large exposures to loan defaults.

Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) peaked at Shs1.2 trillion during the current financial year, indicating that the private sector has been struggling

Crane Bank, which was the third largest lender in Uganda until mid-2016, was taken over by Bank of Uganda (BoU) after massive capital erosion. Shs220b capital was wiped out and the bank incurred losses of about Shs400b were recorded after BoU took over management.

The Crane Bank troubles stemmed from high exposure to NPLs (43 percent of the loans had gone bad).

However, its failure was further attributed (not in public) to poor management.

URA is also facing revenue collection challenges due to the low economic activities. With the private sector struggling, then came the drought.

Drought

By the first second quarter of 2016, several parts of the country were reporting drought conditions stemming from fewer rains in June 2017, that followed on to October 2017. The result was crop failures that edged prices up on one hand and on another, several were going hungry. By December 2016 the estimate was that at least 1.3 million people could go hungry and would be in need of food relief. Mr Kasaija did admit that the drought conditions were the largest threat to Uganda's economic growth.

"This drought is very severe... The rains came, we all got excited in November (2016) but now we see that it is slowing down. If nothing is done, it will be a serious impediment to our growth," Mr Kasaija said in December 2016.

In May 2017, the International Monetary Fund cut Uganda's growth projection to 3.5 per cent after concluding a review of the Ugandan economy. It also partly blamed the drought conditions.

"The drought held back activity in the first part of the year. Private sector credit is an additional drag," the statement said.

BoU also during the February 2017 Monetary Policy Statement, admitted that the prospects for the economy were no longer positive because of the drought conditions. This time BoU was also revising economic growth downwards, dampening any prospects for growth of 5 per cent.

"Economic growth estimates for the first half 2016/17 indicated Gross Domestic Product growth was weaker than expected, largely reflecting temporary adverse weather- related factors. The Bank of Uganda's Composite of Economic Activity for December 2016 indicates a slowdown in economic activity in the quarter to December 2016," Mr Mutebile said at the time.

South Sudan

In May 2017, Mr David Bahati, the state minister for Finance, admitted some distress within the economy and partly blamed it on the South Sudan market.

Speaking about the State-of-the-economy at the Uganda Media Centre then, he said: "Our export base to South Sudan alone was close to $700m (2.5 trillion) before the conflict but as we speak now, it is coming down to $200m (Shs716b) on account of instability."

South Sudan had been a lucrative destination for Uganda's exports but in July 2016, a crisis broke out that sent the country into turmoil leading to Ugandans to flee. The export market in South Sudan almost collapsed.