Rwanda: Runtown, Sheebah to Perform in Kigali

Nigerian star Runtown and Ugandan diva Sheebah are set to stage a show in the Rwandan capital Kigali on September 23, it has emerged.

With the gig still months away, organisers have already started hyping the show, dubbed #KigaliRuntownExperience.

Runtown, real name Douglas Jack Agu is currently one of the most sought after Nigerian artistes, with a number of chart-busting collaborations and singles to his name.

In an activation video on Youtube, Runtown promised a thrilling live performance with his band. He also shared a message on Instagram and shared the poster of the show.

"Rwanda, save the date, coming through with the band," he posted. The 28-year old is currently one of the leading artistes on the continent and boasts of several lucrative endorsement deals.

His latest hit Mad over you has over 32 million views while his recent collaborations with Wizkid, including Lagos to Kampala, Bend down pause and The Banger featuring Uhuru, have made him such a household name.

The Walahi singer will perform alongside Ugandan sensation Sheebah Karungi, currently one of the most sought after female artistes in East Africa.

The Nkwatako singer is not new to Rwanda, having spent some better years of her early career in Rwanda. The former Obsessions singer is a popular singer in the region thanks to several hits.

Sheebah, who recently did a remix of Nkwatako with Nigerian singer Solidstar, will perform in Kigali at a time when her songs such as Farmer, The Way and Bum Sakata are enjoying massive airplay on Rwandan TVs and radio stations.

The show is organised by iFactory Africa, a Kampala-based events company. Several Rwandan artistes, including the duo of Charly and Nina, Yvan Buravan, Bruce Melody, Urban Boys, Active and Oda Paccy, are also lined up to perform.

The venue of the concert is yet to be disclosed but ordinary seats are expected go for Rwf5, 000 and VIP Rwf10, 000.