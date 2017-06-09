Rwanda: Diamond Coming Back to Rwanda

Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platinumz is set to return to Rwanda for a performance at the beginning of July.

The Number One star, currently one of the leading and most sought after artistes on the continent, will perform in Rwanda on July 2, in a yet to be revealed venue which according to reliable sources will be out of Kigali.

Real name Abdul Naseeb Juma, Diamond last performed in Rwanda in 2015 during the New Year's East African Party concert, which was organised by East African Promoters (EAP).

In an interview with Tanzanian journalist and blogger Millard Ayo, Diamond confirmed that he is going to embark on a regional and continental tour which will bring him to Goma on July 1 and Rwanda on July 2.

Details of the concert are yet to emerge but according to sources, Primetime Promotions, a new events company in Rwanda is finalizing talks with the singer.

According to Lee Ndayisaba, who is part of the organising team, the negotiations with Diamond are as good as done.

"I will be back in Rwanda on Friday to put together the details of the show and finalise the plans," Ndayisaba told The New Times from Dar es Salaam.

"At this point I can't share more details because the deal is not yet finalised," he added, hinting that it is likely to be an exclusive show outside Kigali.

Diamond is by far one of the most popular artistes in the region if not the most popular and his music is loved in Rwanda. His last show at the end of 2014 was hugely attended and his performance left many begging for more.

The award winning singer recently started vending Rwandan music on his platform WasafiDotCom, partnering with Clouds TV Rwanda. Rwandan artistes such as Dj Pius are already selling their music on the platform.