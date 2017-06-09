8 June 2017

Nigeria: Senate Bows to Nigerians, Stands Down Bill That Would've Increased Petrol Price

By Hassan Adebayo

Following public outcry, the Nigerian Senate on Thursday stepped down a bill that would have led to an increase in price of petrol.

The National Roads Funds bill, 2017, was stood down for further consultation.

The bill recommends that importers should pay N5 levy on every litre of imported petroleum products and that the levy will form part of the proposed national roads fund.

It also recommends the deduction of 0.5 per cent on fares, paid by passengers travelling on interstate roads to commercial mass transit operators, as well as the return of toll gates on federal roads, among others.

The bill was condemned by Nigerians and labour unions who argued that such levy would be transferred to consumers through price increase.

