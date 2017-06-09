8 June 2017

Nigeria: Interior Minister, Dambazau, Reacts to Call for Igbo to Quit Northern Nigeria

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman D‎ambazau, on Thursday, urged Nigerians to live in peace and avoid anything that would cause disharmony.

The minister made the call in a statement by his press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, in Abuja, in reaction to a demand by the Arewa Youth Council for Nigerians of Igbo ethnic nationality to leave the North.

He condemned such call and described it as "spurious and unwarranted act."

Mr. D‎ambazau said the Federal Government would bring the full weight of the law on any individual or group violating the rights of other citizens.

"I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to go about their normal activities as government would bring to bear the full weight of the law on any individual or group violating the rights of citizens of the country," he said.

He lamented the spate of calls for separation and called on well-meaning Nigerians to go about their normal activities without any fear.‎

The minister said the Federal Government would ensure that‎ citizens were free to go about their normal businesses without harassment or hindrance by any group or persons. ‎

He advised the various ethnic groups in the country to desist from inflaming the embers of hate, animosity, discord and disharmony.

He called on them to adhere strictly to the teachings of good values of religions and cultures that encouraged good neighbourliness, ‎national unity, integration and love for one another.

Mr. Dambazau advised the youth to avoid being instrument of violence, animosity and disharmony in the country.

