Nigeria: Lawmakers Politicising Passage of PIB, Former Neiti Chair Says

A former chairman of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Assisi Asobie, on Wednesday criticised members of the National Assembly over what he described as their poor handling of the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB.

Mr. Asobie, currently a lecturer at the Nasarawa State University, accused the lawmakers of playing costly politics with a serious national issue like the passage of the PIB.

The PIB is the draft law containing proposed legal, fiscal and regulatory frameworks guiding operations of the country's petroleum industry.

Despite the importance of the document to Nigeria's oil industry, which accounts for more 80 per cent of the country's foreign exchange earnings, its passage has been delayed for almost three successive dispensations.

The former NEITI boss, who is also the deputy chair, Natural Resource Charter, was contributing to discussions by members of the live audience during the maiden edition of "The Core", a Channels TV interview programme anchored by ace journalist, Kadaria Ahmed.

"Some bad politics is being played here," Mr. Asobie said in his contribution to discussions on why the Senate decided to pass the governance component of the PIB ahead of other key aspects, including the framework for host communities.

"Look at the timing of the announcement of the passage of the Bill. Very close to May 29, to present a picture that the National Assembly has achieved its objectives," he said.

Mr. Asobie agreed with the Executive Director, Africa Network for Environment & Economic Justice, ANEEJ, David Ugolor, that the piece-meal passage of the PIB by the lawmakers was a grand conspiracy against the Niger Delta people often seen as victims of the country's bad politics.

"David was right. I think some people are playing very bad politics with a serious matter. The best thing to do is to ask the National Assembly to collaborate with the executive branch of government, to ensure that rather than private member bills, they can agree on a draft from the executive, to speed up the process.

"It is not going to be that easy for them to expect the executive to accept and assent to what they (the lawmakers) have just passed," he warned.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, who was also in the audience, congratulated the Senate for exercising leadership in the process and their counterparts in the House of Representatives for picking up speed on the issue.

Mr. Adio, who lamented the massive loss the country has suffered with the undue delay in the passage of the PIB, reminded the lawmakers to understand that the world was not waiting for Nigeria.

"We need to realise that Nigeria is not the only oil producing jurisdiction in the world. There is a lot at stake. In as much as we have always talked about the PIB pending before the National Assembly for nine years, the process had actually been on for the past 17 years, since 2000. A lot have been lost by the long delay to pass the bill," he said.

The NEITI scribe recalled the efforts of the transparency agency, along with concerned Nigerians to demand the PIB be treated as a matter of national urgency, saying seeming politics between the two chambers of the National Assembly may have slowed the passage.

"What we should do should be to realise that we have been unfair to ourselves as a country for too long, which has resulted in huge losses. We need to get our acts together and ensure better coordination, communication and cooperation," he said.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Gas), Bassey Akpan, was quick to reject insinuations about politics among the lawmakers, saying at the appropriate time there would be a confluence for both to reconcile and come up with one version that would eventually become law.

In the panel were Chairman of Senate Committee on Upstream Petroleum, Tayo Alasoadura, and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja as well as the Special Adviser to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Gbite Adedeji.

They were joined by the Chief Executive officer of an oil servicing firm, AOS Orwell Limited, Femi Omotayo.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Alasoadura said the Senate decided to deal with the governance aspect of the bill first, because it was considered the most important, to create the enabling environment for prospective investors interested in doing business in Nigeria to do so.

From five different aspects of the PIB, the lawmaker said the provisions were consolidated into two, with the Senate choosing to handle the governance and institutional framework.

He said once the governance aspect of the bill, considered a one-stop shop for investors, has been passed, other aspects, including framework for host communities and memorandum on legal and regulatory framework for institutions and regulatory authorities, would be taken care of.

In his remarks, Mr. Omotayo said the passage of the PIB has given prospective investors interested in doing business in the country confidence to do so.

"The new bill, which also has provisions on divestment of asset, would provide opportunity for Nigerians to be part of the ownership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC by acquiring shares from the Nigerian stock exchange," he said.

Besides, he said, the PIB will impact positively on ease of doing business, pointing out that with contracting cycle in the petroleum industry at the moment was two years, the PIB will make the industry more commercially focused.