9 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda Cranes Stick to 2017 Cup of Nations Jersey, for Now

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — You haven't seen the last of the Uganda Cranes' red kit that bears a yellow strip to the left breast after Fufa deferred their promise to retire it.

As the pomp about Uganda's first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 39 years faded back in February, the federation boss Moses Magogo revealed plans to change the national team jersey.

"We have resolved to retire the jersey after the tournament in Gabon," Magogo told a media briefing at Fufa offices upon the team's return from Gabon.

Consequently, Fufa launched a competition where Ugandans would design the next national team kit with the winner getting a cash prize of Shs5m.

The plan meant that Cranes were to walk out in Cape Verde tomorrow for the 2019 Afcon qualifying opener in a new jersey but this will not be the case.

Rogers Byamukama, the Fufa executive member and the in-charge of this particular process, said the selection is still ongoing.

"We are finalizing the process from the shortlisted designs," Byamukama told Daily Monitor. "We received 57 entries and the consideration has now been trimmed to five entries.

"As soon as the president (Magogo, currently out of the country with the national team) is back, we will announce and reward the winner. "Thereafter we will embark on engaging the kit manufacturer for the final job," the Kitara region delegate explained.

Treasured kit

Since the completion of the 2017 Afcon, Uganda has played friendlies against Kenya, Ethiopia and Senegal in the 'treasured' kit that Cranes wore while breaking their duck.

The current kit manufactured by Italian company Errea was only introduced three years ago amid an uproar from a generation of fans who had become accustomed to yellow.

Many had no clue that Cranes have previously been drenched in red, white and anything. The next kit is likely to come under even more scrutiny as judges are expected to do a good selection job.

