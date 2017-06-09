8 June 2017

Office of Senator Bukola Saraki (Ilorin)

Nigeria: Senate Moves to Combat Unfair Business Practices, Promote Competition

Tagged:

Related Topics

With the passage of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, the Senate has moved the country one step closer to establishing a legal framework to combat unfair business practices, promote competition and protect the rights of consumers.

The Consumer Protection Commission Act, according to a statement by the Media Office the Senate President, will significantly aid the nation's economy by addressing various trade concerns and the emergence of cartels and private monopolies.

"When enacted, the new law will make it difficult for unscrupulous actors to collude on pricing, thereby limiting competition and providing little protection for consumers," it stated.

The Act states that the bill "will establish the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal to aid the development ad promotion of fair, efficient and competitive markets in the Nigerian economy." The Act will further enforce product safety and consumer protections standards for Nigerian consumes

The statement quoted the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to have said that, "the National Assembly has prioritized extending competition and fairness standards to the private sector. When enacted, the new law will protect the interest of persons who establish businesses, consumers and investors."

"The new law will encourage innovation, enterprise and wider choices for consumers" added the Senate President. "We now have a national competition and consumer protection policy that fills the legal and regulatory void that previously existed. This will truly make Nigeria a healthier environment for ease of doing business and consumer purchasing."

It could be recalled that the House of Representatives passed a corresponding legislation last March. The two chambers must now harmonize their respective bills, then pass it again through both houses. After that the legislation will be sent on to the President for his signature.

END

Signed

Media Office of the Senate President

Nigeria

106 Lawyers Defend Saraki As Trial Continues

There were 106 lawyers in the defense team of Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday, as the false asset declaration… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Office of Senator Bukola Saraki. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.